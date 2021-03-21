Steve and Becky Holman are the creators of Old School New Body. Steve Holman serves Iron Man Magazine as the Editor in Chief. He began weight training when he was fifteen and 119 pounds. He has continued his training for more than 35 years. He is experienced in fitness and training in addition to interviewing numerous fitness celebrities. He is the author of roughly twenty books on diet and nutrition.

Becky Homan gained a lot of weight after giving birth to two daughters. She decided she needed to completely change her lifestyle. Her hard work resulted in a radical transformation due to the F4X method. She also contributes regularly to Iron Man Magazine with articles on both nutrition and lifestyle.