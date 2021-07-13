NiacinMax Review

NiacinMax is a supplement that sets itself apart from others. This product encourages oxygen to circulate more effectively through your body with a concentrated dose of a type of Vitamin B3 known as Niacin, but Niacin doesn’t only encourage healthy oxygen flow. It also helps your body convert fat, carbs and protein into energy to truly boost your workout.

We all need energy to be able to work out, but you may be wondering why oxygen flow matters when you’re hitting the gym. Physical activities usually lower the amount of oxygen that binds to hemoglobin, which is why many people breathe heavily during a workout. Decreased oxygen can cause fatigue, improper brain function and heart problems. Increasing your oxygen levels as you work out can help you stay active for longer because you aren’t depleting oxygen at such a rapid rate. This is what NiacinMax does.

How does NiacinMax work?

NiacinMax focuses on oxygen replenishment as a way to increase your energy and help you get more out of each workout, but that’s not the only thing that sets it apart from other supplements. NacinMax is not taken as a pill or a powder added to your drink of choice. It is actually a spray that is meant to the administered directly into your mouth. This can save a lot of hassle mixing a powder or ensuring you have a drink to take a pill with. All you need is the spray bottle, and you’re ready to go.

Spraying NiacinMax directly into your mouth is possible because it contains liposomes. Liposomes surround the Niacin and act as a guard against your system. Liposomes protect the Niacin to ensure that your body does not begin breaking it down as soon as it enters your body. This delay in breaking down means that more Niacin is absorbed.

Because of how NiacinMax is designed, you won’t need to wait very long for it to take effect. Most supplements require digestion for it to work, but NiacinMax is different. Because it is a concentrated formula designed to be absorbed immediately, there is no need to wait for it to take effect. You’ll feel these effects just a few minutes after spraying it. Because it is absorbed rather than digested, this supplement is great for people who struggle with their digestive health because it never reaches your stomach.

Another factor that sets NiacinMax apart from other supplements is the concentrated amount of Niacin that you are getting with just one spray. Because the liposomes protect the Niacin from dissolving, you get much more of it than if you were to take a pill or drink a shake. Digesting supplements can dilute the ingredients, which means that you will get less Niacin. However, with the help of liposomes and immediate absorption, there is no need to worry about how much Niacin you are receiving.

NiacinMax compared to other Niacin supplements

You may be wondering what makes NiacinMax special when there are other Niacin supplements out there that contain more Niacin per dose than NiacinMax. Some other supplements contain anywhere from 100mg or more of Niacin per dose while NiacinMax gives 15mg per dose. There are a few reasons why NiacinMax is set up that way.

Other supplements have to include more of their ingredients to factor in those that will be lost during the digestion process. Whether you are taking your supplement in a pill or powder form, your body needs to digest it. During this process, many of the active ingredients are lost. So, even if you take a 100mg Niacin supplement, you are not receiving the full 100mg.

The goal of a Niacin supplement is for as much Niacin as possible to reach your bloodstream. The amount of Niacin that actually reaches your bloodstream is how much you are truly getting, not what is listed as the amount of Niacin on your supplement. This is why NiacinMax uses liposomes to protect every milligram of Niacin until it is able to be absorbed into your bloodstream and starts working. That extra level of protection ensures that you are getting the full 15mg with every dose.

Looking at 100mg plus supplements of Niacin, you can assume that you aren’t getting the full amount because it’s above the recommended daily amount of Niacin your body needs. While it is difficult to overdose on Niacin, it is not impossible, and if that much Niacin actually reached your bloodstream, it would be too much. So, these supplements give you such a high dose in order to attempt to compensate for the large number of ingredients lost during digestion. Ultimately, when buying these supplements you are paying more for ingredients that are going to be lost during digestion anyway.

That’s what makes NiacinMax so different from other Niacin supplements. Skipping the digestion process altogether and adding liposomes ensures you are getting the full 15mg with every dose without risking losing some of those milligrams. So with this product, you are getting a much more effective dose of Niacin and a much better deal because most of the supplements will not be wasted.

Benefits of NiacinMax

As we already discussed, NiacinMax increases your oxygen levels. Some athletes turn to illegal steroids to get extra stamina, but NiacinMax gives you that naturally. If you want to last longer in the gym, then this is one of the quickest and healthiest ways to do it. But that’s not all NiacinMax can do for you.

When your body is low on oxygen, your brain will not function highly. Using NiacinMax and increasing your oxygen levels encourages healthy brain activity. This means that throughout your workout, your brain will remain functioning properly and allow you to make better decisions and be more conscious of what your body is doing. If you ever feel like your head is not fully in the game during a workout, especially toward the end when your oxygen is low, then NiacinMax can help improve your clarity throughout your entire workout. A better functioning mind means that you are more connected to your body.

Niacin has other health benefits too. For example, it is good for your skin. Niacin encourages hydration in your skin, and it helps protect your skin from irritants. It can help with skin-level allergies, acne and redness in your skin. It does this by assisting with enzymes that protect our skin. These enzymes easily dissolve, and Niacin helps preserve them so they can continue protecting our skin.

Cholesterol health is another benefit of using NiacinMax. Niacin is known to help with cholesterol health because it blocks the enzyme in the liver that is responsible for making cholesterol. Of course, you should see a doctor for any serious cholesterol issues, but taking NiacinMax can certainly help keep you healthy.

Possible Side Effects

NiacinMax is a natural supplement, so you don’t have to worry about a long list of side effects. Most side effects are just proof that it is working as intended or your body’s individual reaction to a vitamin that it isn’t used to. However, there are some side effects that you need to watch for especially if you have a pre-existing health issue.

One of the most common reactions to taking NiacinMax is something called the “Niacin Flush.” Because your body will have higher oxygen levels than it is used to, it can cause your skin to temporarily turn red. This happens more commonly in the head and neck area and lasts anywhere from 10-30 minutes. This is not a harmful or bad side effect. Many people without pre-existing health issues have this reaction because their body is reacting to a higher dosage of Niacin. If you aren’t expecting this side effect, then it can be scary, but just be aware that this is a common occurrence. Your body needs to adjust to the amount of oxygen it is receiving that it isn’t used to. You can help fix a Niacin Flush by hydrating properly which will allow it to pass more quickly. While the Flush isn’t painful, it can be a little embarrassing to walk around with red splotches on your skin, but it isn’t all that common and it goes away quickly.

Other side effects relating to Niacin coincide with other health issues. So, be sure to check with your doctor before taking if you have preexisting conditions and make sure that NiacinMax is safe for you to use. Your doctor may recommend that you don’t take NiacinMax at all or that you take a smaller dose. Some side effects for those with preexisting conditions include nausea, headaches, skin reactions, dizziness, allergic reactions, irregular heartbeats or increased blood sugar for diabetics. So, if you notice any of these symptoms, then make sure you stop using NiacinMax and see your doctor right away.

NiacinMax should not be taken by women who are pregnant or may become pregnant. Niacin is important in anyone’s diet, but women who are pregnant should not get more than the recommended 18-35mg a day. One dose of NiacinMax is 15mg of Niacin which would account for almost all the total Niacin that a pregnant woman should be taking in each day. Niacin is vital in the growth and development of a baby, but taking too much of it can cause liver damage. So, it’s vital for pregnant women to only get the recommended amount of Niacin each day, which means that taking NiacinMax will most likely give pregnant women too much Niacin causing health issues. NiacinMax may work well for pregnant women who have a Niacin deficiency but always check with your doctor before taking any new supplement while pregnant.

Customer Reviews of NiacinMax

NiacinMax users love how fast it starts working. Because it is sprayed into the mouth and dissolves right away, NiacinMax starts working very quickly, especially when compared to other supplements taken in pill or powder form. Remember that our product doesn’t need to be digested, so you don’t have to wait long before you can feel results.

Most users have reported increased energy levels and decreased fatigue, which means that this supplement works well for most people who use it. Results can vary depending on how your body reacts, but most people overall had a good experience with it. Because of increased energy levels and decreased fatigue, customers have also reported increased fat burning. A little more energy goes a long way when it comes to a workout, and the results show.

Customers have also favored this product because of its natural ingredients. With NiacinMax, you don’t have to worry about what you’re putting in your body. Natural ingredients don’t always guarantee safety as our bodies react differently to even vitamins, but it can be quite reassuring to know that there are no harmful ingredients going into our bodies.

The most consistent negative review of NiacinMax is regarding the Niacin Flush. Customers have reported red spots on their skin, as we discussed above. Though this is a common side effect because your body needs to get used to that much Niacin, it does not happen to everyone who uses NiacinMax. So, don’t forget that the Flush is possible, but it won’t last long and can be managed with proper hydration.

Where can I buy NiacinMax?

NiacinMax is currently only available online, but MiacinMax offers free shipping on their product. The retail price of one bottle is $49.99, but on their website, you can get it for $39.99 instead. Each bottle contains enough for about 45 total doses of NiacinMax.

If you want to buy more than just one bottle, then head over to the NiacinMax website because they have deals when you buy multiple bottles. If you buy 2 bottles, then you get an extra bottle for free. If you want to capitalize on their best deal, then buy 3 bottles because you will get another 2 bottles for free. That’s right, 5 bottles for the price of 3. As of now, NiacinMax is not available in stores, but with the price and shipping deals on their website, you can certainly save some money.

Their website also offers an auto-refill service. So, if you try it and love it, then sign up for auto-refills to ensure you never run out. It can be easy to forget to keep up with ordering your supplement, so let them do the work for you. You can choose from 3 refill options depending on how much NiacinMax you want. The same price deals above are active for auto-refill meaning that if you order just one bottle you get one, but if you order 2 bottles you get another one for free or 3 bottles you get 2 more for free.

The auto-refill policy is a great way to ensure that you don’t go without your NiacinMax, and it’s very easy to pause or even cancel your subscription through their website. You’ll be billed once every time your subscription renews for the agreed-upon amount. So, you don’t have to worry about the date or amount of the charge changing without changing it yourself. The best part of subscribing to the auto-refill service is that you get to choose a free gift. Choose from a shaker bottle, a multivitamin or a supercharge pre-workout supplement as your free gift to go along with your auto-refill.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

How much NiacinMax should I take?

One dose of NiacinMax is 3 sprays into your mouth. Each spray contains 5mg of Niacin. So, in one full dose, you are getting 15mg of Niacin in your system. This is under the daily recommended amount of Niacin that you should be getting because you also get plenty of Niacin in your diet. This supplement is made to be taken in addition to a healthy diet. If you speak with your doctor and he recommends a smaller dose due to a pre-existing medical issue, then feel free to adjust the dosage based on your own individual needs. Without a pre-existing medical issue, you should be taking the recommended dosage of 15mg.

What should I do if I have a pre-existing condition and want to take NiacinMax?

The safest way to ensure that NiacinMax is best for you is to check with your doctor before starting our supplement. As with any health issue, trying something new can have negative effects depending on how your body reacts. Just because a product is natural and vitamin-based, there is still a risk with any pre-existing health issue that you may experience side effects. So, we recommend that you check with your doctor first to ensure you won’t experience those side effects.

What does NiacinMax have in it?

The full list of ingredients for NiacinMax is: Aqua, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Niacin (Nicotinic Vitamin B3), Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid Solution, Potassium Sorbate, Peppermint Essential Oil (Mentha Piperita). For more details about the ingredients used to make NiacinMax, visit their website for the full supplemental facts.

Does it take a long time for the spray to dissolve?

No, NiacinMax dissolves in seconds and usually starts to work in about 4-6 minutes. The process of using NiacinMax is similar to using a mouth spray for fresh breath. You spray it in, give it a few minutes to work and then go about your day as normal. It is recommended that you wait at least 10 minutes before eating and drinking after taking NiacinMax. This is so that your body has enough time to complete the process of absorbing the product and none of it gets washed down into your digestive system. This process would make it take a lot longer for the Niacin to take effect.

Will this help with fatigue?

Yes, Niacin helps more oxygen flow through your bloodstream. Not only does that help your brain function, but it also gives you more energy. If you workout at night after a long day at work, then energy can be pretty hard to find. This is where NiacinMax can really step in and give you that extra boost of energy you need in order to have a good workout without feeling tired. It breaks down food you have eaten and uses it for energy to get you through your workout and the rest of the day.

NiacinMax can help with morning workouts too, but remember that you should take your dose about 3-5 hours before working out for best results. So, you may want to take it before bed or wake up a little earlier if you like working out in the morning. Try it a few different ways and see what works best for you to counter fatigue and help you push through that workout.

Where can I buy NiacinMax?

As of now, Niacinmax is only available on our website. It is not currently available in stores or on other websites. If you happen to see NiacinMax for sale anywhere else be careful. Make sure you only buy from their website because it is most likely a resale. It may be fraudulent or it may be a resale which will cost you a lot more. Check out their website for deals and auto-refill options to ensure you are getting the correct product for the best possible price.

Is it okay to take NiacinMax with other medications?

NiacinMax should not affect your other medications, but you should always check with your doctor first before taking this supplement. There are some medications that are not meant to mix with strong doses of Niacin. So, the safest way thing to do is ask your doctor first before combining NiacinMax with any other medications.

What are the dangers of taking too much Niacin?

Though our dosage is below the recommended amount you should be getting each day, our product used too much or combined with other supplements may increase your chance of Niacin overdose. Though this is not common, it is still possible with too much intake of Niacin. Too much Niacin can lead to liver damage, high blood sugar, skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, lightheadedness, muscle pain, shortness of breath, stomach pain, fainting, allergic reaction and flu-like symptoms. These symptoms can also be a sign of a pre-existing health issue that is now affected by the new higher dose of Niacin. So, if you notice any of these symptoms, contact your doctor right away and stop taking NiacinMax until your doctor approves continuation or you have limited other supplements.

Is NiacinMax safe for men and women?

Yes, both men and women can safely use NiacinMax, but talk to your doctor before taking it if you are pregnant, breastfeeding or may become pregnant. Pregnant or breastfeeding women are recommended to have a lower dose of Niacin. So, doctors will normally have pregnant or breastfeeding women stay away from supplements unless they have a Niacin deficiency.

What if I order multiple bottles, but NiacinMax doesn’t work for me?

Buying more than one bottle to start is not a risk like it would be for other supplement companies because MiacinMax offers a full refund on unopened bottles within 67 days of receipt. All you need to do is pay to ship it back, and you can expect your full refund shortly after they receive your bottles. Many other companies offer only partial refunds. So, you know that NiacinMax is confident in their product because they offer full refunds.

How long should I wait after taking my dose to workout?

It’s completely up to you how long you wait to workout, but it is recommended for best results to workout about 3-5 hours after taking your dose of NiacinMax. It enters your system within minutes but it can take a little while to get the full effect. So, it is best to wait a few hours before working out to ensure you get the most out of your dose. Depending on the intensity of your workout, you may want to consider taking another dose before bed to help your body recover from a more intense workout. However, this should only be done by individuals who do really intense workouts that may need an extra boost of oxygen to help their body recover while sleeping.

Where do you ship to and how much will it cost?

NiacinMax ships worldwide for free. They will send your order out within 24-48 hours of receiving your order, but where you live will determine how long it takes for the product to reach you. US or UK customers can expect their order to arrive within 3-7 days. Within Europe, you can expect to receive your order within 3-10 days. If you are located anywhere else, you can expect to receive your order within 5-15 business days. As you know, international shipping tends to take a little while to process, but they cover the cost of shipping for you no matter where you live.

Is it legal to take NiacinMax?

Yes, NiacinMax is a legal supplement. It is a pure vitamin supplement that contains Niacin which is a type of Vitamin B. It is common to see doses of Niacin in a daily multivitamin, although some people get a sufficient amount just from their diet. But when you are working out, you need more than the normal amount given by food because your body is burning it off so quickly during physical activity. Niacin is a natural supplement that you just need a little more of in order to be able to stay active and focused during your workout. So, not only is it natural, but it is legal to take Niacin supplements and therefore NiacinMax.

Is this safe for people with sensitive stomachs?

Yes, NiacinMax is safe for people with sensitive stomachs because it is not something that needs to be digested. When you spray the dose into your mouth, it will be absorbed and start working very quickly. Where other supplements fail people with stomach issues is that they need to be consumed and digested. NiacinMax doesn’t need to be digested at all. This is also why you receive more of the ingredients than you do with other supplements. The process of digesting other supplements strips them from some of their ingredients. Many active ingredients in supplements can be passed through your body as waste. So, you aren’t always getting everything out of a supplement that needs to be digested. Sticking with NiacinMax can help you get way more Niacin in your system, help it act faster and do all this without affecting your stomach or digestion.