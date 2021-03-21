Old School New Body Review

Steve and Becky Holman are the creators of Old School New Body. Steve Holman serves Iron Man Magazine as the Editor in Chief. He began weight training when he was fifteen and 119 pounds. He has continued his training for more than 35 years. He is experienced in fitness and training in addition to interviewing numerous fitness celebrities. He is the author of roughly twenty books on diet and nutrition.

Becky Homan gained a lot of weight after giving birth to two daughters. She decided she needed to completely change her lifestyle. Her hard work resulted in a radical transformation due to the F4X method. She also contributes regularly to Iron Man Magazine with articles on both nutrition and lifestyle.

The System Behind Old School New Body

Old School New Body is much more than just another program for reversing the aging process and achieving physical fitness. Both of the authors have a lot of experience pertaining to the topics they are writing about. The information they provide is accurate, useful and effective. The book provides you with a ninety-minute routine you need to perform every week.

According to Steve and Becky Holman, the program will make you younger, happier and healthier in as few as three months. The authors created this program mostly for individuals in their thirties, forties and fifties who have begun to see a change in their bodies. These changes may be the result of the aging process or living an inactive lifestyle.

The authors teach you all of the changes you will be able to make immediately. This will enable you to turn back the clock a few years. The final result is getting the type of body you have been dreaming about for years but have been unable to achieve without spending numerous hours at the gym or being able to afford a personal trainer. The F4X body training system is explained in three separate phases of the program.

The first portion of the program is called F4X Lean. This was created to help you lose excess weight and undesirable fat. The second portion is called the F4X Shape. This is where you will learn how to acquire a sleeker and more toned physique. The final portion is called the F4X build. This is meant for men interested in achieving the body-builder physique.

In addition to providing all of the directions necessary for helping to shape your body, The program rejuvenates your body to help you appear more youthful. The program will help tighten your muscles while eliminating the last bit of excess fat you have been unable to lose. All of the methods taught by the authors of Old School New Body have already been used and tested. This means your results can be guaranteed.

You must follow the directions for the program in order to achieve these results. The plan explained in the book must be executed with the appropriate and necessary force. Part of the popularity of this program is due to being able to eat all of your favorite foods. You are not required to follow a bland diet. The F4X program is one of the best ways to maintain muscle weight while eliminating all of your fats.

After following the program for a few months, you should start to look physically fit and healthy. The authors do mention following the Old School New Body program is simple but requires a lot of hard work. This does not mean the program is dangerous, lengthy or complicated. You should not experience any difficulty following the program.

You will be shown how to use several different methods to help you build your lean muscle mass, burn fat and eliminate free radicals. These are responsible for triggering the aging process. The focus of the book is on weight training as opposed to lengthy cardio sessions. This offers an ideal solution for an individual too busy to use a bike or treadmill for an hour or those who are suffering from joint pain.

The authors place a lot of importance on diet for burning your unwanted body fat and fighting the aging process. Information is included for increasing your level of human growth hormones, the importance of resting in your mission to become fit and remaining properly hydrated.

The Importance of the F4X Workout

F4X is an abbreviation for Focus-4 Exercises. Four core exercises have been selected because they are the most effective. These are squats, bent over rows, incline presses and upright rows. You will be using three different workout plans during your training. All of these exercises include F4X and focus on a specific fitness goal. Regardless of the plan you have chosen, you will not need more than sixty minutes.

Some of these exercises only require thirty minutes. You will be performing your workout three days each week. This is the reason the cover of the book states ninety minutes per week. All of the workouts explained in Old School New Body are appropriate for both men and women. The three workouts are called Lean, Shape and Build. These are defined below.

Lean: This workout was created for beginners or individuals who have not been to the gym or exercised for a while. This workout contains the four most effective exercises. You can use this workout for an indefinite period of time to achieve good results. Since this workout only uses four exercises, you will only need thirty minutes to reach completion. You will need to perform these exercises three times each week.

Shape: This workout has greater intensity and will require more time. This workout is a combination of all four core exercises to provide you with results even faster. You will perform this routine three times each week for about an hour. Once you are familiar with the exercises, you may only need 45 minutes. Depending on your time restraints and how you feel, you can switch between the Lean and Shape workouts.

Build: Of all three workouts, this one is the most intense. This workout is intended for individuals interest in maximizing their results such as a bodybuilder. The individuals who choose this routine have been working out for a long period of time. You will be performing this workout four times each week for about an hour. It is important to understand most people do not regularly use this workout.

Most individuals use a combination of the first two workouts with Build only being executed occasionally. This workout is not intended to be used by beginners.

The Diet and Nutrition Element of the Program

Old School New Body also contains a section for diet and nutrition. This section is straight forward and easy to understand. The authors require consuming meals rich in protein with snacks throughout the day. This is different than most of the other programs because you do not have to restrict your calories in an unhealthy manner. The focus of the authors is on consuming five to six meals per day.

Your meals must contain a lower amount of carbohydrates and a higher amount of protein. Just like with the majority of diets for losing weight, you will need to completely eliminate all refined and processed foods from your diet. Old School New Body also comes with a diet book. This contains the same daily diet plans supposedly followed by the authors.

The meal plans are easy to shop for and prepare. You will be eating healthy foods such as green vegetables, nuts, whole grains and fresh fruits. Even though the authors have not included any recipes with the program, there is enough information to help ensure you are consuming a healthy diet. The general guidelines and rules were created to instill healthy eating in your daily diet.

The program includes a bonus eBook titled Paleo sweets. This is where you will discover numerous recipes to placate your sweet tooth. These recipes are free of guilt and healthy so you are able to splurge occasionally without destroying the work you are putting in for a healthier and better physique. The program does allow you to have cheat days. You can enjoy your favorite food once every week.

The authors loosen the strict diet once per week with a window of 24-hours. Steve and Becky Holman refer to this as a victory day. The idea is if the diet has too many restrictions, you will not be successful. The authors want you to succeed. Victory day also reboots your metabolism by shocking your system.

The Advantages of the Program

One of the best advantages of this program is slowing down the process of aging to a crawl while sculpting your body quickly. Following the program will enable you to have the body you desire by putting in just ninety minutes each week. The program was created to slow down the process of aging and reshape your body so you appear ten years younger.

The program provides an extremely specific approach of movements and exercises. Anyone should be able to perform this exercise protocol. The three phases of the F4X protocol are effective due to the slight variations in nutrition and style of movement. The lean meal plan included with Old School New Body will help you to remain healthy, trim and fit.

F4X Shape is designed to make slight changes to your nutrition plan and lifting style. This will enable you to burn more body fat quicker. You will receive everything you need to understand how to use the program. The book teaches you how to lose weight, shape your body, firm up, tone and develop strength. This will make you appear five to ten years younger.

The program does not require any additional cardio. You will also find the F4X method is extremely specific. Once you have purchased the eBook, you will be able to access five effective techniques in addition to a lot of other information. The authors will teach exactly what you need to do to stop the process of aging. According to numerous scientists, the body begins aging quicker after the age of forty.

After forty, your aging process is one and one-half faster than normal speed. When you turn 44, you will feel and look like you are 46. At age 52, you will feel and look like you are 58. This book will show you exactly how to prevent this process from occurring.

The Final Ruling

Old School New Body teaches you new ways to remain healthy and the best routines for exercising. Although the authors do provide a 100 percent money-back guarantee, you will most likely not need to use it. You will learn how to work out for a shorter period of time by using a targeted method for your movements. The motivational exercise, nutritional advice, charts and diet plans are extremely helpful.

You will have everything you need for living a healthy lifestyle. You will not need to spend numerous hours working out at the gym to lose weight. The approach of the book is unique and offers results that will last for a long time.